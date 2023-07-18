Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, said he is willing to talk to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it can help restore bilateral series between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since they faced each other in two T20Is and three ODIs in India from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

Afridi is eager to see the two cricketing powerhouses face each other more regularly and confirmed that he will try and convince Modi to make it happen.

“I will request Modi sahab to let cricket happen between India and Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which will run until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

