Arafat Minhas, the up-and-coming Pakistan all-rounder, believes South Africa big-hitting batsman David Miller is the best finisher in the world.

The 18-year-old had the opportunity to learn from and train alongside Miller during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as both of them were part of the Multan Sultans team.

In PSL 8, Miller amassed 119 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 23.80 and a strike-rate of 148.75.

“Sharing the dressing room with top power hitters like David Miller, Tim David, and Rilee Rossouw is a great opportunity,” Arafat told Geo News.

“Miller is the top match finisher in the world and in modern-day cricket, finishers are more valuable. I want to learn the art of reading the match situation and finishing the game successfully from him because I know such skill will help me in the future.”

Pakistan are now involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but Arafat was not selected for it.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

