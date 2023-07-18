Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi, the former interim chief selector, said he is happy that Shadab Khan is Pakistan vice-captain in limited overs cricket.

He noted that the 24-year-old is the right choice to be captain Babar Azam’s deputy as he has held the role for “quite a while now”.

In addition to this, Shadab leads Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), meaning he has captaincy experience.

“In the absence of Babar, the role befittingly goes to Shadab, as he’s been serving as vice-captain for quite a while now. I am well pleased with the decision,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, but Shadab wasn’t picked for it as he last played Test cricket in August 2020.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

