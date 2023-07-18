Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan limited overs vice-captain, said Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan are “fast and fearsome pace bowlers” as they “bowl above 140 kph”.

Ihsanullah and Zaman are two of the exciting fast bowling prospects that were unearthed during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

As for Zaman, he snapped up 15 wickets in 13 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 8.53.

Both players subsequently made their debuts for Pakistan in the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Ihsanullah has picked up six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18 and went wicketless in the one ODI he has played.

Zaman, meanwhile, has claimed four wickets in six T20Is at an average of 32.50.

Shadab noted that in addition to their speed and wicket-taking abilities, both bowlers are very versatile as they can be utilised at any stage in a match.

“The two fast and fearsome pace bowlers bowl above 140 kph and hit perfect lengths. You can use such bowlers at any stage of the innings and I am looking forward to making the most of their presence,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but Shadab, Ihsanullah and Zaman were not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

