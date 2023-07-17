Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, said big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed should be known as “Boom Boom” rather than “chacha”, which means uncle.

Afridi has the nickname of Boom Boom during his illustrious career as he smashed plenty of sixes and consistently played an aggressive brand of cricket.

Considering how Iftikhar performed in the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, he felt as if the 32-year-old should be given his nickname

“You are not chacha for me Iftikhar Ahmed you are boom boom,” he said on Twitter.

In the series against New Zealand, Iftikhar smashed 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

The Peshawar-born powerhouse then hammered 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

Iftikhar was not selected for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be played until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

