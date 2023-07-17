Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, has insisted that he won’t lose his aggression as he would feel incomplete without it.
The 23-year-old is the men in green’s pace spearhead in all three formats and is consistently relied on to get early wickets.
He is currently playing in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he picked up three early wickets on the opening day of the first Test in Galle.
“I’m a fast bowler so I cannot lose my aggression. I would feel incomplete without my aggression,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka will run until July 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Give him a fair chance, Ramiz Raja doesn’t want Pakistan bowler with blistering speed to be in and out of the team