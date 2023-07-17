Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, has insisted that he won’t lose his aggression as he would feel incomplete without it.

The 23-year-old is the men in green’s pace spearhead in all three formats and is consistently relied on to get early wickets.

He is currently playing in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he picked up three early wickets on the opening day of the first Test in Galle.

“I’m a fast bowler so I cannot lose my aggression. I would feel incomplete without my aggression,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka will run until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Give him a fair chance, Ramiz Raja doesn’t want Pakistan bowler with blistering speed to be in and out of the team

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48889 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 307908 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6996 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8860 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14059 ( 3.47 % ) Joe Root 3112 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2930 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1306 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2802 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1322 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3669 ( 0.91 % ) Kagiso Rabada 804 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2449 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...