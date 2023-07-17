Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the former captain who led Pakistan to glory in the 1992 World Cup, said current skipper Babar Azam has all the traits to be an incredibly successful batsman.

He noted that it is “very rare” for a batsman to have exceptional “technique, talent and temperament”.

Imran noted that he spotted this since he has analysed the 28-year-old “through a bowler’s lens”.

“I have analysed him in every way because I analyse batsman through a bowler’s lens. His technique, talent and temperament are all brilliant. It is very rare to find all three of these things in one batsman, but he has them all,” the former Pakistan Prime Minister was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: You are not an uncle, Shahid Afridi bestows Boom Boom nickname onto Pakistan six-hitting entertainer

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48889 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 307908 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6996 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8860 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14059 ( 3.47 % ) Joe Root 3112 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2930 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1306 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2802 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1322 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3669 ( 0.91 % ) Kagiso Rabada 804 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2449 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...