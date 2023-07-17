Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan pace spearhead, has revealed that he used to turn off the TV when power-hitter Shahid Afridi got out.
Afridi is one of the country’s most revered big-hitters as he had the ability to hit monstrous sixes with ease.
The 43-year-old represented Pakistan in 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 36.51.
He also featured in 398 ODIs, where he made 8,064 runs, which included six hundreds and 39 half-centuries, at an average of 23.57.
As for his T20I career, Shahid amassed 1,416 runs in 99 matches at an average of 17.92 and a strike-rate of 150.
“I used to switch off [the] TV when he used to get out,” Shaheen was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The 23-year-old is now in action for Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will run until July 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
