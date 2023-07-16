Plays risk-free cricket, Ramiz Raja admits Pakistan batsman has become a consistent performer

Posted on by
Ramiz Raja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a consistent performer since he plays risk-free cricket when batting

Ramiz Raja: “His risk-free style of batting has made him a consistent performer”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become “a consistent performer” since he plays a “risk-free” style of cricket when batting.

Azam has been the go-to man for the men in green in all formats over the past few years as he has regularly made big scores.

This occurred during the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“His risk-free style of batting has made him a consistent performer,” Ramiz, a former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Azam and the Pakistan team will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can’t save Pakistan every time, Kamran Akmal demands that other batsmen step up

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply