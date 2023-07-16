Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Ramiz Raja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become “a consistent performer” since he plays a “risk-free” style of cricket when batting.
Azam has been the go-to man for the men in green in all formats over the past few years as he has regularly made big scores.
This occurred during the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.
“His risk-free style of batting has made him a consistent performer,” Ramiz, a former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Next up for Azam and the Pakistan team will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can’t save Pakistan every time, Kamran Akmal demands that other batsmen step up