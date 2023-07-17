Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has vowed to keep backing spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and made it clear that he won’t be thrown out anytime soon.

Shadab wasn’t at his best in the recent limited overs series against New Zealand as he took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

The 24-year-old from Mianwali followed that up with three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Despite having a disappointing campaign, Azam reiterated that Shadab won’t be dropped.

“We will back him and he will perform again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

