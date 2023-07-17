Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said wicketkeeper-batsman is still on the selection committee’s radar even though he is lower down the pecking order.

Azam is in competition with a number of elite rivals, such as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris.

That being said, Rasheed made it clear that the 24-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, still has every chance of getting selected in the national team.

“Azam Khan is in the pipeline,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently played for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

