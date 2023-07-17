Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said he can see the major improvement Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub has made in very little time.

Ayub rose to prominence during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

His performances caught the eye of the national selectors and the 21-year-old was immediately included in the national team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“He’s improving day by day,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a tw0-Test series, with the first Test currently being held in Galle.

The second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 926 ( 67 % ) He is ok! 297 ( 21.49 % ) He is overrated! 159 ( 11.51 % )

