Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja has called on the Pakistan selectors and team management to give pace bowler Ihsanullah “a fair opportunity” to prove his worth at the international level.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom after impressing in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After PSL 8, he was fast-tracked into the Pakistan team and given the opportunity to play in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, Ramiz was less than happy that Ihsanullah only played one T20I and one ODI against New Zealand, saying he needs to play regularly in order to show what he can do.

“I believe he should be given a fair opportunity to showcase his skills on the field,” the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

