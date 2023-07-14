Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aamer Jamal, an up-and-coming Pakistan fast bowler, said captain Babar Azam is “very cool and calm”.

Aamer’s praise comes after he played alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the six matches he played, the 26-year-old Mianwali native took nine wickets at an average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 10.75.

Even though the Zalmi were unable to win the tournament after making it to the playoffs, he admitted it was a great experience playing under the leadership of Azam.

“Babar as a captain is very cool and calm,” Aamer was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

In that series, he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

He will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Jamal has been picked for the upcoming series, where he could make his Test debut.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: All I ask for is a proper chance, Pakistan spinner frustrated at lack of game time

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5663 ( 79 % ) No! 1505 ( 21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...