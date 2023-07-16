Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, said it has been a long time since he has seen a batsman of Babar Azam’s quality.
Azam, 28, leads Pakistan in all three formats and has been the team’s most consistent run-scorer over the past couple of years.
Imran admitted he has been impressed with what he has seen from the Lahore-born cricketer so far, especially considering the number of records he has already broken.
“I have seen a batsman of such quality after a very long time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
