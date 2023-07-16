Long time since I have seen such a star, Imran Khan on top-class Pakistan batsman with immense skill

Posted on by
Imran Khan said it has been a long time since he has seen such a star like Pakistan batsman Babar Azam

Imran Khan: “I have seen a batsman of such quality after a very long time”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, said it has been a long time since he has seen a batsman of Babar Azam’s quality.

Azam, 28, leads Pakistan in all three formats and has been the team’s most consistent run-scorer over the past couple of years.

Imran admitted he has been impressed with what he has seen from the Lahore-born cricketer so far, especially considering the number of records he has already broken.

“I have seen a batsman of such quality after a very long time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Very cool and calm, Aamer Jamal on Pakistan player who has achieved great success

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply