Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, said it has been a long time since he has seen a batsman of Babar Azam’s quality.

Azam, 28, leads Pakistan in all three formats and has been the team’s most consistent run-scorer over the past couple of years.

Imran admitted he has been impressed with what he has seen from the Lahore-born cricketer so far, especially considering the number of records he has already broken.

“I have seen a batsman of such quality after a very long time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Very cool and calm, Aamer Jamal on Pakistan player who has achieved great success

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48889 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 307908 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6996 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8859 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14059 ( 3.47 % ) Joe Root 3112 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2930 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1306 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2802 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1322 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3669 ( 0.91 % ) Kagiso Rabada 804 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2449 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...