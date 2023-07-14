Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usman Qadir, the Pakistan spinner, has expressed his frustration at his lack of game time lately, saying he wants a proper chance to cement his spot in the national team.

Qadir, the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, last played international cricket in September 2022.

He recently featured for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) but only played three games, in which he took three wickets at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 10.80.

The 29-year-old pointed out that playing sporadically doesn’t allow him to gain any momentum or offer a true reflection of his bowling skills.

“I am not being given consistent chances. Whenever I am provided a chance, I only play one or two matches, and even these cannot give us hope whether we will continue to play or not,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Qadir has not been picked for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

