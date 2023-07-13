Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ihsanullah, the up-and-coming fast bowler, said he wants to become a go-to match-winner in the Pakistan team.

The 20-year-old showed how useful he can be during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans.

He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently earned a call-up to the national team and in the four T20Is he has played, he took six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

Ihsanullah also made his ODI debut against New Zealand but failed to pick up a wicket.

Going forward, the rapid youngster wants to take full advantage of every chance he is given by leading Pakistan to victory.

“I try to grab every given opportunity. I aim to perform according to my strengths and win matches for my team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was not picked for Pakistan’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

