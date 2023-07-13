Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usman Qadir said the whole of Pakistan is always watching captain Babar Azam, which means he is constantly under pressure to score runs.

Azam has been Pakistan’s top batsman in all three formats over the past few years and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year as well.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“The whole country is watching him,” Qadir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

