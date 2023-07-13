Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan top order batsman, has made it clear that it would be a mistake for people to think that he is a Test specialist.

Shafique has mainly played Test cricket in his career thus far, where he has accumulated 992 runs in 12 matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

But, the 23-year-old recently featured in the T20I series against Afghanistan and the ODI series against New Zealand, suggesting that the men in green are trying to incorporate him into their team in the limited overs formats as well.

“I have never focused on playing just one format. I try to play each format in accordance with its requirements. I don’t want to prove myself in only one format of the game,” the Sialkot native was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafique will be back in action for Pakistan during their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

