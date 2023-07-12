Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, sees so much potential in current skipper Babar Azam and called him an “outstanding batsman”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer over the past few years and continues to lead from the front despite having the added pressure of captaincy on his shoulders.

Most recently, he played a key role in the team’s 4-1 win over New Zealand as he amassed 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“Our captain [Babar Azam] is an outstanding batsman,” Imran, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old will now lead Pakistan in their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

