Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, has made it clear that he will always prioritise helping the national team win over his own personal milestones.

Azam has been criticised in the past of focusing on his own statistics rather than ensuring the men in green win matches.

However, the 28-year-old insisted that this has never been the case as he is committed to leading Pakistan to the top in all three formats.

“I’m not too worried about personal milestones. I’m focused on performing in a way that I can help my team win. The team comes first and then milestones,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

