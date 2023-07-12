Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, claims Mickey Arthur is not loyal to the Pakistan team.

He noted that the newly-appointed team director is more concerned about his head coach role with Derbyshire, which he will continue with alongside his commitments with the men in green.

Ramiz added that he cannot understand why the PCB made the decision to hire Arthur when he refused to leave his job at Derbyshire.

“A first of its kind coach/director of cricket picked to run Pakistan cricket remotely, whose loyalty is first with his county job than Pakistan cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Team first, personal milestones second, Pakistan captain Babar Azam insists it’s never been any other way

What do you think about Mickey Arthur being appointed Pakistan's team director? Love it! Hate it! What do you think about Mickey Arthur being appointed Pakistan's team director? Love it! 1 ( 100 % ) Hate it! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...