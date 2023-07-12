Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the “best player in the world”.

Azam, 28, has frequently won games for the men in green in all three formats and has continued to be a run-scoring machine even after being handed the captaincy.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he finished with 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

From what Imad has seen, the Lahore-born batsman is the number one cricketer for him.

“There’s no doubt that he’s the best player in the world,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

