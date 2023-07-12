Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said no praise is enough for emerging Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub as he just keeps getting better.

Ayub recently made his international debut after dominating in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He then played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having shown so much potential in such a short space of time, Zaman acknowledged that the Karach-born cricketer could be a gun player for the men in green in the future.

“However much we praise and appreciate Saim Ayub isn’t enough,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 915 ( 67.03 % ) He is ok! 295 ( 21.61 % ) He is overrated! 155 ( 11.36 % )

