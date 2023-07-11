Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said scoring centuries has become a “routine” for captain Babar Azam.

Azam has been racking up hundreds across all three formats, which has elevated his status as one of the best batsmen in the world.

Currently, the 28-year-old has nine Test centuries, 18 in ODIs and three in T20Is.

His most recent hundred came in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs at an average of 55.20.

Latif admitted he is not even surprised when Azam scores a century anymore since he has done it over and over again.

“Making centuries is as routine for Babar as it is for us to cover shows,” the 54-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

