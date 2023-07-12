Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf, the Pakistan fast bowler, jokingly said he wants fast-scoring batsman Iftikhar Ahmed to “hit more” while also calling him “chachu”, which means uncle.

Iftikhar’s nickname is “chacha” or “chachu”, both of which have the same meaning.

The 32-year-old has been in excellent form for Pakistan in limited overs cricket as of late, especially during the series against New Zealand.

He smashed 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

The Peshawar-born power-hitter then proceeded to score 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

“Hit more, chachu (Aur maar day, chachu),” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Iftikhar was not included in the team.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

