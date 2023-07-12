Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aizaz Cheema, the former fast bowler, firmly believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan “is the future of Pakistan” cricket.

The 20-year-old has shown plenty of promise and recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 99 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.

Overall, the Pishin native averages 41 in first-class cricket, 47.79 in List A cricket, and 21.53 in T20s.

Considering how long of a future he has ahead of him, Cheema is convinced that Haseebullah will go on to achieve great things for Pakistan.

“He is the future of Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now head to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan?

