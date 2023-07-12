Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Fakhar Zaman has lauded Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub for making the most of his opportunities by putting up dominant performances.
The 21-year-old made his name known during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.
Ayub was swiftly called up to the national team and represented the men in green in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.
Zaman said he hopes to see the Karachi native continue doing well and wished him the best going forward.
“[He] avails his opportunities, and dominates. I wish him the best for the future,” the 33-year-old from Mardan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
