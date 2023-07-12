Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman has lauded Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub for making the most of his opportunities by putting up dominant performances.

The 21-year-old made his name known during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Ayub was swiftly called up to the national team and represented the men in green in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Zaman said he hopes to see the Karachi native continue doing well and wished him the best going forward.

“[He] avails his opportunities, and dominates. I wish him the best for the future,” the 33-year-old from Mardan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 915 ( 67.03 % ) He is ok! 295 ( 21.61 % ) He is overrated! 155 ( 11.36 % )

