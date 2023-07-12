Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf, the Pakistan fast bowler, said wickets “are not in my mind” as he feels dot balls are “more effective”.

By restricting the flow of runs, it forces the opposition batsmen to take risks, which, in turn, will reward Rauf with wickets.

Most recently, Rauf was in action for Pakistan during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he dismissed nine batsmen in four matches at an average of 25.

“Wickets are not in my mind as I try to bowl dot balls which are more effective,” the 29-year-0ld, who can bowl in excess of 150 kph, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf was not selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

