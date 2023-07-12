Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said everyone loves watching the “fast & furious bowling” of Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah as he take wickets and wreaks havoc.

Amir also admitted people really enjoy the bow and arrow celebration the 20-year-old does when he takes a wicket.

Ihsanullah has become one of the hottest prospects in the country following his breakout performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

His performances impressed the national selectors so much that he was immediately included in the Pakistan team for their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, Amir was stumped by the fact that Ihsanullah only played one T20I and one ODI against New Zealand when he was showing so much promise in the lead-up to the series.

“Everyone was enjoying his fast & furious bowling & celebration,” the 31-year-old said on Twitter.

Next up for the Pakistan team will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

