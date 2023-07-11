Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azhar Mahmood, head coach of Islamabad United, said when Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan in on fire, “he is a wonderful striker of the cricket ball”.

Mahmood got to see just how brutally effective Azam can be as the 24-year-old played for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The powerful big-hitter amassed 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

He subsequently got the chance to play for Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, but failed to impress as he made scores of 0 and 1 in two games.

Nonetheless, Mahmood feels that the youngster is someone to keep an eye on, especially if Pakistan are in need of a power-hitter to invest in going forward.

“When he is playing well, he is a wonderful striker of the cricket ball,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

