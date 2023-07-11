Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed has advised Pakistan captain Babar Azam to improve the way he communicates with his teammates.

He noted that if the 28-year-old is able to do this, it will boost the team’s confidence and result in better results.

Pakistan did not enjoy the best home season recently and their disappointing results led to criticism being directed at Azam.

Given what he saw and experienced while playing under Azam’s leadership, Sarfaraz reiterated that “good communication” needs to be high on his list of priorities to get right.

“My suggestion to him is that he needs to improve communication with his players. Good communication will make his players confident and it will produce big results,” the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

