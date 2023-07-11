Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former Pakistan batting coach, has urged people to stop putting unnecessary pressure on captain Babar Azam.

Given that the 28-year-old is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats, Yousuf feels that if he were to lose his form, it would be a major disaster for the men in green.

In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“We must not put any pressure on him,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now preparing for their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

