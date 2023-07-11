Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said it doesn’t matter where power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed bats as he is a versatile player.

Azam noted that Iftikhar can be sent in to bat at any number as it depends on the situation of the match and the position the men in green find themselves in at that moment.

Iftikhar, 32, was in destructive form during Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand.

He scored 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

The Peshawar native then proceeded to make 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

“Iftikhar can bat at any number – numbers don’t matter,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Iftikhar was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 569 ( 73.61 % ) He is ok! 147 ( 19.02 % ) He is overrated! 57 ( 7.37 % )

