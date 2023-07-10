Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Imran Nazir, the renowned Pakistan big-hitting opener, said Shahid Afridi helped pay for his final treatment when he was suffering from mercury poisoning.

He noted that he underwent numerous treatments, which resulted in him spending his life savings.

However, Afridi provided a helping hand when he needed it most and ended up spending “around 40-50 lakh”.

“I have spent my entire life saving on my treatment. In the end, there was a final treatment, in which Shahid Afridi helped me a lot. He helped me in my time of need,” Nazir said on the Nadir Ali podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I had nothing left when I met Shahid bhai. Within a day, my doctor received the money in his account. He said ‘No matter how much money is needed, my brother should get well’. He spent around 40-50 lakh. I was happy that he had told his manager ‘Don’t even ask about him. Keep sending how much money he needs’. The credit even goes to my doctor that he never tried to cheat me. He stuck to the amount that was required.”

The Pakistan team will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

