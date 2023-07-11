Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said it is impossible for Babar Azam to be removed as captain right now and noted that those trying to make this happen need to stop.

Azam’s captaincy has been in the spotlight lately, with many critics questioning whether he is the right man to be leading the men in green in all three formats.

Latif claimed that there are individuals working in the shadows to try and force the 28-year-old out, but he noted that they are wasting their time as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seem committed in letting him continue as captain.

“The individuals attempting to oust Babar from captaincy must desist, for he is simply unremovable. His exquisite technique, judicious shot selection, and impeccable balance on the pitch has ensured that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

