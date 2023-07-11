Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan spinner, said 21-year-old rising star Saim Ayub is “too stylish” when batting.

Ayub made his name known while playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Karachi-born left-handed batsman amassed 341 runs in 12 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Shadab feels that Ayub is just as good to watch as Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is described by many as one of the most elegant batsmen in the sport today.

“They are too stylish batters,” Shadab said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but neither Shadab nor Ayub were selected.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

