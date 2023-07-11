Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan captain Babar Azam finds himself in trouble when he “plays any shot inside the circle” in T20Is.

Azam has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for the men in green in the shortest format.

However, he is regularly targeted by critics for his slow batting as it puts pressure on the middle order to boost the scoring rate when they come in to bat. As a result, people want to see him demoted to number three so that a more attacking batsman can open the batting.

“When Babar plays any shot inside the circle, he gets in trouble,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Azam made 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

