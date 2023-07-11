Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan failed to live up to his expectations in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Azam was picked for the series following a brilliant campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

However, in the two T20Is he played against Afghanistan, the 24-year-old son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan made scores of 0 and 1.

Rasheed admitted that was disappointed with Azam’s performance, but acknowledged that “mistakes happen”.

“Azam Khan did not perform well in the series against Afghanistan, but mistakes happen,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Let him play, Ramiz Raja thinks it’s a mistake for Pakistan to leave 150 kph fast bowler out of the team

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2314 ( 31.49 % ) No 5034 ( 68.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...