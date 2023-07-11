Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Salman Butt said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the “main player” in the team and the “number one batsman” as well.

Azam regularly makes big scores in all three formats and has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer too.

In the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old from Lahore scored 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20. Thanks to his contributions with the bat, the men in green won the series 4-1.

“Babar is our main player and currently the number one batsman,” Salman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

