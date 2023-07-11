Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said 150 kph fast bowler Ihsanullah should be playing for the national team as much as possible.

The 20-year-old rose to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans.

In the 12 games he played, he took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He then went on to make his international debut as he featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, since he only played one match in both the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, Ramiz urged the team management to include the Matta native in the playing XI more often.

“In my opinion, Pakistan should let Ihsanullah play,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not named in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1726 ( 68.14 % ) He is ok! 553 ( 21.83 % ) He is overrated! 254 ( 10.03 % )

