Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the Pakistan speedster, said he is focused on trying to bowl fast but doesn’t want to neglect his line and length as it is important in getting him wickets.

The 20-year-old rose to stardom during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he bowled at speeds over 150 kph.

His pace, along with his consistency in regard to pitching the ball in good areas, earned him 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8, the Matta native went on to play for the men in green in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“I will try to bowl fast alongside working on [a] good line and length,” Ihsanullah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

