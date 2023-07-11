Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former interim Pakistan chief selector, has told left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir to focus on nothing else except performing well.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has remained active in domestic cricket.

The 31-year-old has hinted that he may come out of retirement and play for Pakistan again, but has taken no concrete action to suggest this may come to fruition in the near future.

He had a solid campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), taking nine wickets in seven matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

If Amir harbours any hope of playing international cricket in the future, Afridi noted that he will need to keep taking wickets in order to capture the selectors’ attention.

“Focus on your performance,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

