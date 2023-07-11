Beautiful cover drive, Brett Lee on silky smooth Pakistan batsman

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Brett Lee, the iconic Australia pace bowler, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a “beautiful cover drive”.

Lee is not the first cricketer to praise the 28-year-old for that particular shot as many former and current cricketers hold the same opinion.

“Beautiful cover drive,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s last assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam scored 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

He will now lead the national team in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

