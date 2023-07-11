Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan spinner, has challenged power-hitters Azam Khan and Tayyab Tahir to “step up” after having spent time around the national team.

Both players featured in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Azam accumulating 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Tahir, meanwhile, represented the Karachi Kings and scored 137 runs in five games, which included a top score of 65, at an average of 27.40 and a strike-rate of 144.21.

Following PSL 8, both of them featured in Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Since they have had a taste of international cricket, Shadab now wants them to perform consistently in order to cement a spot in the team for themselves.

“Both have been with the side for a series each in the last two years and it is time for them to step up,” the 24-year-old from Mianwali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them face Sri Lanka in two Test matches from July 16 to 28, but Shadab, Azam and Tahir were not picked for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

