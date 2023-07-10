Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal believes it is unjust for the Pakistan selectors to ignore his brother Umar Akmal, who remains committed to making his international comeback.

Umar last played for the men in green in October 2019 but has been active in Pakistan’s domestic circuit.

The 33-year-old most recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“The mentality of our team members, especially Umar Akmal, is focused on playing for Pakistan, whether they bat from the first delivery or chase down a target. Such players deserve recognition from the selection committee, and it’s unjust to ignore them,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

