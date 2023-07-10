Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said fast bowler Ihsanullah is a great find for the men in green.

The 20-year-old rose to prominence during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans.

Ihsanullah was unstoppable with the ball throughout the tournament, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

The Matta native’s strong performances earned him a call-up to the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Ihsanullah is a great find,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah has not been selected for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

