Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, believes ex-superstar cricketers are trying to remove Babar Azam as Pakistan captain.

While he didn’t name any of these people, Latif noted that they seem to have a problem with the amount of power Azam holds.

As a result, Latif pointed out that they are attempting to use their “own associates” within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to strip the 28-year-old of the leadership role.

“I believe the issue at hand is not Babar Azam’s captaincy, but rather his power. There seems to be an issue between Babar and some former superstar cricketers in Pakistan, who have resorted to involving their own associates with the board to strip him of his captaincy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s captaincy has been a hotly debated topic as of late, especially since the men in green did not get the results expected of them during their home season.

He will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

