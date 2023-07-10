Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Jason Roy, the England opening batsman, said Pakistan youngster Saim Ayub is starting to make his presence felt.

Roy saw Ayub in action while representing the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old rising star scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Roy acknowledged that Ayub’s good form was extremely helpful for Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who opened the batting with him in PSL 8.

“He (Azam) was helped extremely well from the other end with his opening partner (Saim), the youngster coming through,” the England power-hitter was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28. Ayub, however, was not picked for the upcoming tour.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan have two match-winners in them, Michael Hussey on speedy wicket-takers

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 831 ( 66.22 % ) He is ok! 273 ( 21.75 % ) He is overrated! 151 ( 12.03 % )

Like this: Like Loading...