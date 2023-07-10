Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Michael Hussey, the legendary Australia batsman, said Pakistan have two “match-winners” in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Both Afridi and Rauf are wicket-takers for Pakistan and trouble batsmen with their pace, which can surpass 150 kph.

The duo are expected to play for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred, who will be coached by Hussey.

Having spent a combined £160,000 to secure Afridi and Rauf for the tournament, the 48-year-old has backed them to have a major impact in the games they play.

“They’re match-winners as well,” Hussey told ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to The Hundred, Afridi will play for Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28. Rauf was not picked in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

